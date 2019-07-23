Pets Matter: Project K9 Rest raising money for Shreveport Police dogs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets Matter, which is why we’re joined bi-weekly by a veterinarian from University Veterinary Hospital. This week, Dr. Catherine Foret explains how you can get involved in helping build a cemetery and provide ballistic vests for the Shreveport Police K9 Unit.

Foret says this all began with a need to refurbish their cemetery. In that process, it was discovered that the Shreveport Police K9 officers do not have ballistic vests. You can help change that by purchasing items or donating directly to: www.uvh.com/foundation

All donations will go toward the cemetery and vests. You can also become a sponsor. For more information, visit: www.uvh.com/foundation

