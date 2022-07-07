SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters battled a blaze in the Highland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to online dispatch records, the first call to report the fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte came in around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the house.

Firefighters entered the house to control the fire and about 24 minutes later the fire was put out. The house was occupied at the time of the fire but firefighters on the scene say the owner and firefighters were not injured. It took about 25 to 30 firefighters to help put out the fire.

The owner does have pets that have not been located.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.