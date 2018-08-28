Pfizer voluntarily recalling brand of children's medication

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling a brand of children's medication over possible overdose concerns.

According to a press release from Pfizer, certain four-ounce bottles of the medication contain mislabeled dosage cups.

The cups provided are marked in teaspoons and the dosage instructions on the label are described in milliliters. One teaspoon is equal to roughly 4.9 milliliters.

