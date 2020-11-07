Phase 3 Executive Order for Louisiana extended for 28 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards announces Phase 3 COVID-19 Executive Orders will be extended an additional 28 days.

Edwards explains that this decision stems from “areas of concern” that include increasing coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Right now, the order states that sales at bars and restaurants should end at 10:00 p.m. and be closed by 11:00 p.m.

“There’s expenses when he shut us down. You know we had beer expire, food expire, snacks expire. And you know, all that cost us money. We have no recourse on that stuff,” said Joyce Jones, Co-Owner of Rack 2 Rack Bar.

Local bar owners say the Executive Order extension is more than a financial burden, but it’s taking a toll on their mental health. Some say they’ve thought about calling it quits and shutting down for good.

“I think there’s a reason for him only pushing it out two and three weeks at a time. Is to keep people from throwing in the towel. But, every time he extends it three and four weeks at a time I consider it,” said Tim Huck, Owner of Sand Bar.

As of Friday, the Phase 3 extension is set to expire on December 4, 2020.

