PHOTOS: Memorial services for fallen Webster deputy and Doyline officer William “Billy” Collins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services were held Friday morning for fallen Doyline reserve officer and Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr. in Bossier City.

Memorial services were held Friday in Bossier City for fallen Doyline officer William “Billy” Collins (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Collins was killed in the line of duty last Friday night while responding to a disturbance call while on duty as a reserve patrol officer for the Village of Doyline.

Friends, family, and representatives from law enforcement agencies have come from all over Louisiana and beyond to gather for a memorial service that began at 11 a.m. at First Bossier church with an officer processional into the sanctuary and a final salute for Deputy Collins, followed by tributes and a eulogy.