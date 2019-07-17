Pierre Bossier Mall lender files foreclosure lawsuit for non-payment of mortgage

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) The trustee of the company holding the mortgage on Pierre Bossier Mall has filed a foreclosure lawsuit in Bossier Parish District Court.

The 14-page lawsuit, filed by U.S. Bank Association, trustee for UBS-Barclay’s Commercial Trust, claims that Rouse Properties, LP, who own the Mall has defaulted on its mortgage payments as set up in September 2013.

The amount on the original note was $3,810,000, and the plaintiff’s claim the borrower is late in payments and as of June 10, 2019, owed the lender $3,354, 739.

The lawsuit asks for the mall to be seized and sold for cash by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

