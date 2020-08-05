Pine Hill Road construction project taking time while roads are widening in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work on a main road into Shreveport from North Caddo Parish, East Texas, and Blanchard that has been closed to several months now is near completion after months of delays.

Pine Hill Road should reopen to the public at the end of August or beginning of September, according to Caddo Parish Public Works.

The parish is spending $800,000 to replace the arch structure on Pine Hill Road. It’s been there for 20 years and will be replaced with a concrete one that will last 50 years. The project started in May and the road has been closed since then. Public Works said they wanted to have the road reopened by the start of school on August 24, but completion keeps getting pushed back due to soil issues and weather conditions.

“It’s not costing the parish any more money. We just want to make sure the quality is there so when we are ready and finished it can be opened, and it remains open and us not have to come back and work on it again. We hope to have a 50-year solution out there so that the residents won’t see construction to that structure again,” said Ken Ward, Caddo Parish Public Works project manager.

Ward said the arch structure is actually the first and only one of its kind in the state.

Nearby construction on Roy Road is also taking place in phases to widen the street. It will allow for bike and pedestrian walkways as more people are walking on the side of the road because of Wal-Mart, new apartments, and other businesses.

Ward said the parish is putting the needed infrastructure in place now to accommodate businesses and prepare for future growth because Blanchard is the fastest growing part of the parish.

