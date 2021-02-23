Water restored for customers of Pine Hill Waterworks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Customers using Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 in Caddo Parish had their water back as of Tuesday morning.

The maintenance superintendent said some areas will have higher pressure while others will have lower pressure. They’re asking customers to conserve as much water as possible through this weekend so the system can build pressure back up. This includes using dishwasher and laundry machines sparingly and taking short showers. There is a boil advisory throughout this week until the crisis is over.

“I recommend if you are going to be cooking with the water you need to boil it. It’s safe to bathe, but be mindful of where the water goes in your eyes and mouth. There’s probably going to be some discoloration at times and maybe a taste and odor at certain times. But I can assure you as long as we have chemicals going into the water it still should be safe,” said Greg Wilson, maintenance superintendent for Pine Hill Waterworks.

He said they’re may be times when the water goes back off because people are using more water than the system can produce. So conserving as much as possible is vital for everyone on the system.