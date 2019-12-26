Pines Road house fire leaves family displaced on Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport family is displaced after fire tears through the back of their home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Pines Road at 1:37 p.m. about reports of a house fire. SFD says when Fire Engine 18 arrived first at the scene, they found a single-story wood-framed home with heavy smoke coming from the rear and was able to locate the blaze and extinguish it.

Firefighters say there was a male resident at the home during the fire and he escaped with no injuries.

Debra Douglas, another resident of the home, says she is thankful for still being alive.

“The sunroom and the patio is heavily burned. The garage has collapsed. My car is gone,” Douglas said.

“I’m a hospice nurse for regional care. I take care of people every day and God took care of us today and I’m just thankful to have our lives.”

It took eight fire units several minutes to get the blaze under control. SFD says the home was heavily damaged at the rear.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to fire investigators. SFD says the Red Cross was contacted for temporary shelter while the home goes through repairment.

