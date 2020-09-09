PIPES aims to prevent violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new organization is taking aim at gun violence in the community.

PIPES stands for priorities, intentions and practical exchanges. The group hosted a march for Minnion Jackson Sunday and is planning future awareness activities. Jackson, 17, was killed in a drive-by shooting on I-220 August 26.

Terrance Winn, president and founder of the organization, said he wants to stop the cycle of people going to prison.

“It’s easy to be overlooked and then you’re only looked at when you commit a crime,” said Winn. “Some people want popularity, but most people want love. And they want you to understand where they’re coming from, and they need to be heard.”

Winn said he’s a living example of what one wrong decision can cost. At the age of 16 he began a 30 year sentence, convicted for murder and attempted murder.

