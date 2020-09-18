Plan to bring high-speed internet to rural Bossier Parish under review

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A plan to bring high-speed internet service to a rural area of Bossier Parish is now under review.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury committee is considering the plan after hearing the proposal during Wednesday’s meeting.

Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran asked members of the jury’s new Internet Study Committee to discuss the plan which would begin with the installation of a suggested 150- pole located on property just off Linton Cutoff Rd. in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision.

Officials from US Wifi, a Monroe-based company, told the jury that potential customers within three to four miles of the tower would be able to connect to the high speed service.

If the police jury approves the initial plan and location of the internet pole, company officials said the service could be available to other rural areas in Bossier Parish.

