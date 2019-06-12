Plane makes emergency landing at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Shreveport Regional Airport.

The American Airlines Airbus plane was diverted around 9:15 a.m. after the pilots reported smoke in the cockpit.

According to Shreveport Regional Airport spokesperson Mark Crawford, the plane landed safely and there were no injuries.

The plane was headed from Phoenix to Charlotte when it had to make the emergency landing in Shreveport.

Passengers are in the holding room waiting to be rebooked on other flights.

—

