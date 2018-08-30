Local News

Plane makes emergency landing in Shreveport

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 04:13 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. - A plane is forced to make an emergency landing at Shreveport Regional Airport.

First responders say they got a call around 11a.m. Thursday about smoke in the cockpit of the plane when it was about 17 miles from the airport.

The plane landed safely a few minutes after the call.

There were no injuries. 

The cause of the smoke is under investigation.

