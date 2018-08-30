Plane makes emergency landing in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A plane is forced to make an emergency landing at Shreveport Regional Airport.
First responders say they got a call around 11a.m. Thursday about smoke in the cockpit of the plane when it was about 17 miles from the airport.
The plane landed safely a few minutes after the call.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the smoke is under investigation.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
