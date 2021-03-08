Planned outage leads to boil advisory for North DeSoto Water System

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Certain areas of DeSoto Parish will be placed under a boil advisory following a planned water outage this week.

Officials with the North DeSoto Water System Inc. the planned outage will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, and the boil advisory will be in effect once the water is restored.

The advisory will impact customers on Rosemary and Douglas Dr.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.