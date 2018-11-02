Plans underway for Veterans Celebration Week

Local leaders are preparing to honor veterans during an annual celebration.

Thursday morning the veterans celebration committee was joined by elected officials to sign a proclamation declaring November 5th through 11th Veterans Celebration Week. Representatives were on hand from Bossier City, Bossier Parish, Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

November 10th, nine veterans will be honored for their military and community service at the Bossier Civic Center, starting at 5pm.

November 11th the 7th Annual Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 2pm at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.