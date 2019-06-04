Plant shutting down in SW AR, over 100 jobs will be lost

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 100 employees will lose their jobs after Georgia-Pacific decides to close its plant in southwest Arkansas.

Georgia-Pacific officials announced Tuesday they will shut down a particleboard facility in Hope.

According to Georgia-Pacific spokesperson Karen Cole, the closure will affect 102 full-time employees.

Cole said, “The demand for particleboard is stagnant right now and there are new mills with other producers that will increase capacity for particleboard as much as 25 percent so these mills are much larger than ours, they use state of the art technology, so it just made it really difficult for us to compete economically going forward.”

The plant will cease operations within 60 to 90 days.

Georgia-Pacific plans to work with the employees to see if there are other opportunities for them at other GP mills.

Cole added, “We had a difficult decision today, but we thank all of our dedicated employees for their service to the Hope, Ark. mill.”

