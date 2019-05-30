Planters to decorate Texarkana’s Broad Street

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Several neighborhood groups, along with Main Street Texarkana, have raised tens of thousands of dollars to place large planters downtown.

Many of the planters arrived Thursday and weigh 300 pounds each. They’ll be placed at each intersection on Broad Street, spanning both sides of the state line.

Several of the planters are already in place, complete with flowers and an ornamental tree in the center. “We want to make downtown more alive than it is and to bring businesses back. And, we think that the prettier it is, the more people will want to come and spend time there,” said City Beautiful Commission volunteer Jeff Brown.

Volunteers hope to raise enough money for four more of the planters. They cost about $1,600 each.



—

