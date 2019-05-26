Plaque dedication honors late SPAR employee

Before kicking off all the fun Mudbug Madness has to offer, the City of Shreveport made sure to honor an employee who helped make it happen.

The City unveiled a plaque that now always will stand inside the Festival Plaza entrance dedicated to their former employee Ronnie Hammond.

Hammond, who served as assistant director of SPAR, died of cancer in January. He worked for the city 25 years, and was instrumental in growing Mudbug Madness.

Samantha Harmeson, Hammond’s daughter, was there to witness the unveiling, was moved to see her dad honored for his dedication.

“I spent many years riding along on a golf cart with daddy and this is just an honor that everyone here continues his legacy,” Harmeson said.

Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke about how the festival is nationally recognized so locals should take pride in it and the people who make it possible. Coworkers spoke about their joy of working with Hammond and all that he taught them.