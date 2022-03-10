GILLIAM, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Less than a year after reopening under new ownership, Platinum Raceway is closing again due to what the owner says is a lack of support.

Leon Jackson the owner of Platinum Raceway announced the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. Jackson thanked everyone who supported the track when it was open and implored people to support local tracks.

“Support your local tracks or this will continue to happen across the world,” Jackson said.

The announcement comes just 10 months after the former Thunder Road Raceway reopened under new management in May of 2021. The race track was the only National Hot Rod Association sanctioned track in the area.