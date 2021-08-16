Pleasant Hill Baptist Church hosts vaccination clinic, partnering with LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the delta variant continues to surge, a local church is doing its part to get more people in the community vaccinated.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church held a vaccine clinic Sunday in partnership with LSU Health Shreveport. The church on Lakeshore Drive serves a predominately African American area.

Dr. Tawana Glover, a nurse executive at Shriners Hospital for Children, says Pleasant Hill Baptist was a perfect spot since minorities are lagging behind when it comes to the COVID vaccines.

“Our plan was while they were at church, while they’re out and about, coming to and from church, that they will come out to get their vaccination so we can try to decrease the number of people who are getting hospitalized and decrease the numbers of people who are becoming ill,” Glover said.

Rev. Corey Coleman, who took his first vaccination shot on Sunday, said the event is a “great opportunity.”

“We definitely want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to be protected. Protect their family, protect their children, protect everybody that has come into contact with them,” he said.

Another woman who also came to get vaccinated said minorities are lagging behind simply because they are misinformed.

“The most important thing we can do is to continue to educate people and to let them know the facts about the vaccines and the facts about the illness as well,” said Mariah Hester.

A mother brought her 13-year-old son, Kollin Rhodes, on Sunday so he, too, can get vaccinated. He says getting vaccinated keeps him safe “and everyone around me safe. And make sure no one gets the Covid.”

The church administered thirty-one Pfizer shots on Sunday, most in the ages of 12 through 25.