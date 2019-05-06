Poke Salad Festival Treasure Hunt Clue #1

The Blanchard Poke Salad Festival returns with a treasure hunt, carnival rides, a parade, and more fun events in 2019.

The week kicks off with a treasure hunt for a $1,000 prize. Here’s your 1st clue:

“Don’t dig, climb, dismantle or enter private property in Caddo Fire District One, see clear and be done.

Locate the small treasure card and call, the number while obtaining a Doug’s Paint and Body Shop business card for your $1,000.00.”

Click here to keep up with the latest clues throughout the week.

The carnival runs from May 9 – 11 with bands, face painting, food, and craft vendors. The parade is on Saturday, May 11. Click here for a full schedule of events.