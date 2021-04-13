Police chase in Fairfield neighborhood leads to wild crash; 1 in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A police chase ended in wild fashion with a U-Haul truck on its side in the front yard of a home in Shreveport’s Fairfield neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to Caddo911 Dispatch, officers received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a major car crash in the 3800 block of Line Avenue.
Lana Surry, a neighbor who witnessed the crash, says what she heard and saw was unlike anything she has ever seen before.
“I was in my house and heard a really, really loud boom,” said Surry.
“I mean that I…I thought of a bomb. Then, I thought no. It was louder than a gunshot so then I just looked out the window and I saw the white car in the air spinning.”
Curry also says she saw a man flee the scene on foot after the crash, and he was arrested a short time later.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
