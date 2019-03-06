Police comb through surveillance to spot hair thieves

Shreveport Police need your help identifying two suspects believed responsible for a theft at a business on the 1800 block of North Market Street on February 16, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the alleged suspects and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

