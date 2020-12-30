Police confirm 1 killed in shooting outside Texarkana restaurant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Texarkana restaurant.

It happened in the parking lot at the Chili’s Grill & Bar on Mall Drive around 4:30 p.m. Police say the victim was a male in his 30s, who is believed to be from Texarkana, Texas. He was found lying between two cars.

There are no suspects in custody. Police say they are investigating and interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Texarkana, Texas Chili’s Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)