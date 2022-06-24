The police-escorted procession bringing the body of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Sr. left a Pensacola funeral home Friday morning. (Photo: WKRG)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The police-escorted procession bringing the body of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Sr. back from Florida is expected to arrive in Shreveport late Friday afternoon.

Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident.

The procession departed the funeral home Friday morning in Pensacola and began the procession north through Baton Rouge and up I-49 into Shreveport, where it will end at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street.

The somber procession is expected to arrive in Shreveport at 5:45 p.m.

Law enforcement units joined the procession along the way and escorted Caldwell’s body along the route.

Visitation is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 30 and the funeral is tentatively planned for Friday, July 1. More details are expected to be released on Monday, June 27.

Caldwell served as Shreveport’s City Marshall for 14 years and served a total of 25 years in law enforcement. He worked in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for five years before becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office and advancing to the elected position of City Marshal in 2008.