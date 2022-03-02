SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds lined the interstates with signs and flags to show support for the massive American Freedom Convoy that was expected to roll through the ArkLaTex Wednesday, but only a few trucks trickled into Texarkana more than three hours later than planned.

By then, most of the crowds waiting for them had dwindled to just a few dozen.

The convoy was one of several across the country heading to Washington, D.C. for protests against pandemic restrictions.

Truckers say they are a mission “to restore our freedoms, our civil liberties, and to bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates with legal provisions in place to ensure this never happens again. This is about all of our rights, as well as the freedoms of our future generations.”

The truckers were expected to arrive in Shreveport around 4 p.m., coming through on I-220 from I49, prompting Shreveport police warned drivers of possible delays. Police were prepared to shut down the interstate if the convoy was larger than expected and law enforcement agencies all along the route had extra resources dedicated to ensuring safety and traffic control.

As of around 6:30 p.m., the two truckers and the drivers of a handful of pickup trucks and motorcycles that had shown up for a scheduled stop at the Circle J Cowboy Church in Texarkana were still in the parking lot trying to decide whether to continue on to Shreveport.

Law enforcement tracking the convoy believe the convoy split off after arriving in Little Rock, with most continuing east toward Memphis and only a handful heading south toward Texarkana.