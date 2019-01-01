Police go viral for 'crying' over burned Krispy Kreme truck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEXINGTON, KY - Cops are crying over a Krispy Kreme case in Kentucky.

"Do-nut" judge these men. They're in mourning after dozens of doughnuts were destroyed in a "Krispy Kreme" truck fire.

It happened Monday in Lexington.

When these officers arrived on scene, they decided to stage a series of photos making fun of the old stereotype that cops love doughnuts.

The Lexington Police Department later posted the pics on Facebook.

So far, they've been shared more than 33,000 times.