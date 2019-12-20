Police investigating threat against Shreveport mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a suspect in Texas is being investigated for threatening the mayor of Shreveport.

Earlier this week police found a Facebook post saying, “I will gladly kill him myself,” referring to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Police Chief Ben Raymond said his department is working with local police in the Waco, Texas, area to obtain search warrants for the suspect’s Facebook posts and cell phone records, and to question him.

“It’s hard to understand, to identify exactly what context someone’s speaking on Facebook, and that’s kind of part of the investigative process is to determine exactly what was meant by it,” said Raymond. “But, certainly you shouldn’t make comments – a threat to anybody’s life – and certainly a public official on a Facebook post.”

Raymond said the suspect has not been arrested at this time. The district attorney’s office will determine whether any charges are filed against the suspect.

