Police investigating a shooting on S. Brookwood Dr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shreveport, La. - Police say a woman has been shot in the 2000 block of S. Brookwood Drive in Shreveport. The call came in around 9:50 pm. It’s early in the investigation, but police believe the woman may have confronted a prowler and shots may have been exchanged. We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information on NBC 6 News Today at 5am.