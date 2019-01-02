Local News

Police investigating a shooting on S. Brookwood Dr.

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 10:05 PM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 10:29 PM CST

Shreveport, La. - Police say a woman has been shot in the 2000 block of S. Brookwood Drive in Shreveport.  The call came in around 9:50 pm.  It’s early in the investigation, but police believe the woman may have confronted a prowler and shots may have been exchanged.  We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information on NBC 6 News Today at 5am.

