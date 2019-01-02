Police investigating a shooting on S. Brookwood Dr.
Shreveport, La. - Police say a woman has been shot in the 2000 block of S. Brookwood Drive in Shreveport. The call came in around 9:50 pm. It’s early in the investigation, but police believe the woman may have confronted a prowler and shots may have been exchanged. We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information on NBC 6 News Today at 5am.
More Stories
-
6 hours ago
-
The Saints made history by earning back-to-back Division Titles for…
-
No injuries after one of the floats in this year's 'Tournament of…