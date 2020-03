Police in Bossier City are asking for help to find a suspect candy thief.

Police say on February 14, an unknown black female entered the Rocket Fizz store located at the Louisiana Boardwalk, and stole approximately $90.00 worth of candy from the business.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.