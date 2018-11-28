Police looking for suspected car thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for two individuals believed responsible for stealing a vehicle in east Shreveport.

On September 13, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to investigate reports of an auto theft in the 1100 block of South Pointe Place on reports of an auto theft. Officers learned that two unknown black males allegedly took a dark gray 2017 Nissan sedan without permission from the owner. The vehicle was located a short time later at the corner of East Topeka Street and Easy Street. Undisclosed items were taken from within.

Investigators with the Property Crimes Unit recovered the video and have made a portion of it available to the public in hopes of getting the duo identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with identifying information to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.