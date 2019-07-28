Police looking for woman forced into vehicle in Bossier City

Police say relatives reported the incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after a witness said 39-year-old Talitha Moss was forced into the vehicle outside Diamond Jack’s casino around 11 p.m. Saturday. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman they say was involved in a domestic disturbance late Saturday night and was last seen being forced into her car by her boyfriend, who was carrying a gun.

Police say relatives reported the incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after a witness said 39-year-old Talitha Moss was forced into the vehicle outside Diamond Jack’s casino around 11 p.m. Saturday. Family members and detectives are concerned for her welfare.

The vehicle is a 2005 blue Toyota Camry with license plate number 886DAU.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Talitha Moss’ whereabouts or the location of the vehicle to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

