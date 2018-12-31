Police: Man fires shots at Taco Bell employees for forgetting his sauce
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Police in Oklahoma are looking for a man who fired shots through a fast food restaurant's drive-thru window because employees forgot his taco sauce.
Oklahoma City officers responded to the Taco Bell around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man pulled up to the drive-thru window and started yelling at employees about forgetting his taco sauce.
The man then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired through the drive-thru window, according to police.
