Police: Man fires shots at Taco Bell employees for forgetting his sauce

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 02:15 PM CST

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Police in Oklahoma are looking for a man who fired shots through a fast food restaurant's drive-thru window because employees forgot his taco sauce.

Oklahoma City officers responded to the Taco Bell around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man pulled up to the drive-thru window and started yelling at employees about forgetting his taco sauce.

The man then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired through the drive-thru window, according to police. 

