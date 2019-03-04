Police: Man murders uncle following fight

A suspect is behind bars tonight, facing charges after police say he shot his uncle.

Melchor Hernandez, 23, is charged with the murder of Antonio Labrada.

Texarkana, Texas, police said officers found Labrada in the front yard of a home on the 2300 block of Summerhill Road. They said Labrada drove there after a telephone argument with Hernandez over money.

Witnesses said the two fought in the front yard, with Labrada getting the better of his nephew in the fight. Police said that’s when Hernandez retrieved a rifle and shot Labrada.

“I don’t know if it was to save face, you know? He was mad because he’d gotten beat in the physical fight or what the reason was…but, the end result obviously was tragic, nonetheless,” said Shawn Vaughn with Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Officials said Hernandez turned himself in over the weekend.