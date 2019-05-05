Police: Man steals ambulance from Natchitoches Clayton Young Florane - Courtesy Gonzales, LA Police [ + - ] Ambulance stolen from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and found in Gonzales, LA. (Courtesy- Gonzales, LA Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ambulance stolen from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and found in Gonzales, LA. (Courtesy- Gonzales, LA Police) [ + - ]

GONZALES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A south Louisiana man is accused of stealing an ambulance from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center because he needed a ride home.

Police in Gonzales, LA saw the ambulance Sunday morning and noticed it had extensive damage to the front bumper/grill area, as well as a broken windshield.

Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 40-year-old Clayton Young Florane, of Bogalusa‬, got out and told police he stole the ambulance from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Police say Florance stole it because he needed a ride home.

Florane was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for one count of felony possession of stolen goods.

Natchitoches Police Department says the ambulance was stolen from the hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Representatives from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center went to Gonzales to retrieve the ambulance.