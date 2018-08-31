Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police nab suspect in car wash robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of robbing a north Shreveport car wash earlier this week is now in police custody.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday at ZIPs Car Wash in the 2900 block of Kitty Lane.

After reviewing the surveillance video detectives gathered enough evidence to link 34-year-old Demarcus Maxie to the crime.

Maxie allegedly entered the business, robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount cash and then ran away.

Following interviews, investigators booked Maxie into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Simple Robbery.



