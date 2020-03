The Bossier City Police Department needs your assistance locating a teenager who ran away from home.

La’sherion Alazia Moton, 16, ran away from home on Thursday, March 8 and did not attend school today.

La’sherion is described as a black female, standing 5’2” tall, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair that she typically wears in braids.

Anyone who has information on La’sherion’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bossier City Police at (318)

741-8650.