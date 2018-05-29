Police need your help locating runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department wants your assistance finding a teenager who ran away from home last week and has not contacted his family.

Dillon Opie, 17, ran away from his Bossier City home on May 22. He is described as a black male, standing 5’06” tall, weighing 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Dillon was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts and tennis shoes. He also has the word “Loyalty” tattooed on his upper back and a large scar across his chest. He is known to frequent the Kelly St. area of the Old Bossier neighborhood and the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Anyone with information on Dillon’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.

