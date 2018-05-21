Police on high alert after increase in car burglaries and thefts

There has been an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Bossier City area and now police are offering tips to prevent you from becoming a victim.

Over the past several weeks, police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles in various parts of town with every case having one thing in common – each vehicle was left unlocked and in the auto theft cases, the keys were left inside the vehicles.

In most vehicle burglaries, thieves look for an easy opportunity and simply go around lifting door handles to find an unlocked target. If it is locked they’ll most likely move on.

If it’s not locked they rummage through the vehicle looking for anything of value to take. That’s what happened in the recent cases in Bossier City which resulted in the suspects getting away with firearms, electronics, money along with other item that were left inside the vehicles.

While there’s no 100% fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries or auto thefts, you can make yourself less likely to become a victim by following these simple tips:

Lock your vehicle. It’s true that a criminal can break a window, but doing that makes noise and criminals hate drawing attention.

Hide valuables from sight, or better yet, remove the items from your vehicle.

Park in non-secluded, well lighted areas.

Never leave the keys inside a parked vehicle.

Notify police of any suspicious people or activities in your neighborhood.

Anyone with information about these recent vehicle burglaries and auto thefts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit a web tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website – bossiercrimestoppers.org.