BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the man at the center of a standoff inside a North Bossier subdivision has surrendered.

It happened in The Colony early Friday evening, just off of Benton Road south of Vanceville Rd.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase started just after 6 p.m. on Industrial Dr. when a trooper tried to stop the driver of a black Kawasaki motorcycle for a traffic violation, but the driver fled.

The pursuit continued all the way to a home on Stanton Court in The Colony subdivision, where state police say the man, later identified as Brandon Roy Butler of Benton, ran inside and refused to come out for just over an hour. Police say when he did, he surrendered without further incident.

Police say the public was never in danger, as Butler was not armed. They say he fled because he had outstanding warrants.

Now, he’s headed to Bossier Max on charges that include speeding, failure to register, aggravated flight from an officer, and a bench warrant.