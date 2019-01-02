Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police on the hunt for Shreveport murder suspect



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police on the hunt for Shreveport murder suspect



SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Keithon Lovelace, 39, is facing a 2nd Degree Murder charge. His bond is set $1,000,000.

The last known address for Lovelace is in the 900 block of Palestine St.

Police say Lovelace is responsible for killing Randy Taylor back in April 2017.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $300 reward in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lovelace can submit a tip anonymously by phone at 318-673-7373 or through lockemup.org.