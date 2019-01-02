Police on the hunt for Shreveport murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man wanted for murder.
Keithon Lovelace, 39, is facing a 2nd Degree Murder charge. His bond is set $1,000,000.
The last known address for Lovelace is in the 900 block of Palestine St.
Police say Lovelace is responsible for killing Randy Taylor back in April 2017.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $300 reward in this case.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lovelace can submit a tip anonymously by phone at 318-673-7373 or through lockemup.org.
More Stories
-
Rain threat to stick around through Thursday night with a Flash Flood…
-
All the recent rain that's fallen in south Arkansas has officials…
-
Some communities in Caddo Parish may soon experience flooding due to…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-