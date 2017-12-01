Police on the hunt for suspect who tried to rob a local restaurant

A suspect is on the run after trying to rob a Bossier City restaurant and now police need your help tracking them down.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Papa John’s Pizza in the 1300 block of Barksdale Blvd.

A man entered the restaurant, pointed a handgun at two employees and demanded money. He left after employees told him they were unable to access the cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 5’8” tall and weighing about 175 lbs. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, white shoes and white sweat pants that had a dark stain on the front left leg.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.