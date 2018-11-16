Police on the lookout for laundry room thief

Detectives are trying to track down a suspect who burglarized the laundry room at a local apartment complex.

The burglary happened on Monday at an apartment complex in west Shreveport.

Surveillance video showed a man entering the laundry room, turning off the lights and using an unknown object to try and open the change drawer of one of the washers.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373.

