Police on the lookout for missing Bossier teen

Bossier detectives need your help locating a teenager who has been missing since October.

Toncheanna Bethley, 15, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on the night of Oct. 17, 2018.

Bethley stands 5 feet tall and weighs 113 lbs. She has brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

The teen also has a tattoo of a heart on the right side of her chest and cursive lettering on her right wrist. Police say that Bethley may be in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information on Bethley’s whereabout is urge to contact the Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.

