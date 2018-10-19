Police on the lookout for suspected laptop thief

Authorities need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing two laptops from Target.

The theft happened back on Aug. 26 in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd. in Bossier City.

Surveillance video showed a white male with a distinctive limp getting into a motorized scooter inside the store. He was later seen taking two computers valued at over $500.

Detectives said the suspect drove away from the parking lot in a red car.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is urged to contact 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com.