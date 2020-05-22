Police search for missing Shreveport man with mental health disorder

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a missing Shreveport man who suffers from a mental health disorder.

According to Shreveport Police, 66-year-old Mark Roberts was last seen on Thursday, May 14 in the 7400 block of St. Vincent Ave.

Roberts is described as a white male, standing 6’1″ and weighing 200 lbs. He also has a faded tattoo of an American flag on his left forearm.

Police said Roberts was last seen wearing a dark short sleeve T-shirt, blue jean pants, and black shoes. He also drives a silver Nissan Versa with Louisiana plate 561DHX.

Anyone with information on where Roberts could be is urged to contact Det.J. Gatson (318) 673-7300 or (318)-673-7020.

