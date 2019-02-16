Police searching for two women in theft from Bossier City store

Detectives with the Bossier City Police department are looking for two females who committed theft at a Bossier City business.

According to Bossier Police, On February 9, two unidentified women fled from Ulta Beauty on Beene Blvd. after being approached by store employees.

In the parking lot, a good samaritan saw one of the women get into the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Altima. The witness told police they pulled out a cell phone to get a photo of the license plate. That’s when the other woman opened the trunk and hopped in to block the view of the license plate, screaming “GO GO GO” as the driver got away.

Although the plates are unidentified, the photo taken by the witness provided police with a high quality visual of one of the unidentified women.

The images show one of the women wearing a grey colored hooded sweatshirt with three black stripes running down the sleeves, grey colored sweatpants with three black stripes running down the sides, and grey colored Nike tennis shoes. The other woman was wearing dark colored pants, a grey colored hooded sweatshirt, and a black ball cap.

The suspects filled a large bag of fragrance products, adding to a total value of $1,500.00.

Anyone with information regarding the identities and/or whereabouts of these two suspects will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. If you have information that can assist detectives in this investigation, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

