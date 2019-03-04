Police seek Dalzell Street burglar

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance video courtesy Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary that occurred in the 1400 block of Dalzell Street on January 16, 2019.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from the business and released it to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

