Police seek help finding Shreveport man, missing since December 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a homeless man who has not been seen or heard from since last year.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 29-year-old Ashanti Bryant was reported as a missing person by his family on Wednesday, August 12. He was last seen in December 2019.

Bryant is described by police as standing 5’5, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If anyone has seen Bryant or knows where he is, please contact Detective Karam at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300, option #3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.