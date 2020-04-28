Police seek help finding woman missing after 911 call from Bossier City casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police are asking for help from the public finding a woman after a 911 call to a Bossier City casino Monday led to the discovery that she had gone missing.

According to BCPD, officers responded to a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. Monday from 750 Diamond Jacks Boulevard.

During their investigation, detectives learned that 37-year-old Lakeesha Necole Ester of Bossier City had gone missing from that location. Detectives say they collected statements saying Ester got into a white panel van with a black male and left the area.

It is unknown at this time if Ester got into the van willingly, but due to the circumstances of the 911 call, Ester has been listed in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered person.

Ester is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on where Lakeesha Necole Ester may be on the incident that reportedly occurred on Monday is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.

